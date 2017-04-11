Harlingen Police respond to a fatal Collision

Harlingen (KFXV) — Cameron County Sheriff Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash intersection of Bass Boulevard and Business 83 shortly before 7 on the eleventh of April.

Preliminary information revealed the driver of a vehicle was traveling Southbound on Bass Boulevard the driver struck a man walking on the road. The woman in the vehicle remained at the scene to give aid, the man however died at the scene. The victim has not been identified. He was not carrying an ID but investigators believe he was in his forties. It is not known whether the driver will face any charges.

The case remains under investigation.