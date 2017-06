HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police responded to the scene of a collision between a bicyclist and a vehicle.

The Harlingen Police Department is reporting that early this morning, near the 1200 block of W. Harrison Avenue, a white Ford F150 struck a male bicyclist, and failed to render aid.

The truck then fled westbound on Harrison. EMS took the cyclist to the hospital where he received treatment for his injuries.

The case remains under investigation.

