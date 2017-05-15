Harlingen Police Arrest Three For Aggravated Assault

Harlingen (KFXV) — Police investigate an aggravated assault leading to the arrest of three men.

We spoke to residents from that neighborhood and tells us what they had to say.

Residents from that particular neighborhood say this type of activity is an ongoing concern for their safety.

This Harlingen resident says the ongoing suspicious activity near her home worries her – just last week Harlingen police responded to disturbance at the residence on the 500 block of Monroe Avenue. Investigators say a 44-year-old Rio Hondo resident reported that he had been assaulted by three men. The report states the victim claimed he was struck with closed fists, kicked and struck multiple times with a wooden stick’. Another neighbor says this is not the first time he sees police activity at this house.

Police say the victim was treated for his injuries at the scene. Preliminary investigations led to the arrest of 40-year-old, Anthony Rodriguez, 67-year-old Mario Rodriguez and 21-year-old, Ruben Justin Ortega. All three suspects are being charged with aggravated assault engaged in organized criminal activity.

Harlingen police say they continue to investigate this incident and are working towards solving these residents’ concerns.