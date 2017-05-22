Harlingen Police Arrest Man For Exposing Himself to Woman

Harlingen (KFXV) — Officers in Harlingen have one man in custody after he exposed himself to a woman.

According the Harlingen Police Department, on Friday, a woman reportedly locked herself in a car when an unknown man approached her and attempted to start a conversation. That’s when the man, later identified as 32-year-old, Raul Adame Jr. exposed himself to the woman.

Through an investigation, law enforcement were able to identify Adame and detain him. He faces a charge of indecent exposure with a $2,600 bond.