Harlingen Man Wanted for Beating Woman

Harlingen (KFXV) — In Harlingen – a man accused of several crimes including beating a woman , is still on the loose.

Investigators are asking for the help of all Fox viewers to find third man , identified as 24-year-old Cesar Eduardo Tienda. He’s accused of hitting a woman until she lost consciousness. After apparently getting into her home through a window. He also took the victims purse, then made a fraudulent purchases at a local H-E-B.

If you know this man — or have seen him contact Harlingen Crime Stoppers at (956) 425-tips (8477). All information remains anonymous and you could be eligible for a cash reward.