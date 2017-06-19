Harlingen Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault

Cameron County (KFXV) — We move to Cameron County now where Harlingen police placed one man under arrest for allegedly stabbing a woman.

According to the Harlingen Police Department, in the early morning, officers responded to reports of an assault on the 2000 block of East Jackson Avenue. There, they found a woman who’d been stabbed with a “cutting instrument” on her left side of her face, and the victim stated the suspect — identified as 41-year-old, Jose Flores of Harlingen — had fled. A second victim reported Flores punched her as well.

During their investigation, police were able to locate and arrest Flores who now faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, and assault.

