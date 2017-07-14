Harlingen Man Arrested After Pulling Gun on Woman

HARLINGEN (KFXV) — Police in Harlingen arrested a man for aggravated assault after he shot at a woman. According to the Harlingen Police Department, officers responded to the 5400 block of West Business 83 after receiving reports of a man with a gun. A woman told police that the gunman — identified as William Parker — threatened to kill her and himself, firing two shots as she left the residence. Officers arrested Parker and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. No injuries were reported.
