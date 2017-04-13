Harlingen Approves a New Street Maintenance Fee for Residents

Harlingen residents will see a new fee in their water bill. The city commission approved a street maintenance fee last week which will be replacing an existing $1 infrastructure fee. The new ordinance allows the city to charge customers anywhere between $2.50 to $8.50.

“This Fee, through the ordinance, stipulates that it is strictly to be used for street improvement projects.” – Carlos Sanchez

Fees are expected to generate around 1.5 million dollars annually, allowing for about 3 miles worth of road repairs. Residents will see the added fees on their June bill.