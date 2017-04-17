Harlingen Fatal Crash Leaves One Dead

Harlingen (KFXV) — In Harlingen authorities with the Texas Department of Public Safety responded to a fatal crash, early Sunday morning.
According to investigators, the incident took place on ebony road north of fm 508 around 3:30 am on Sunday.
Police say – an ATV occupied by two people was traveling southbound on ebony road. The passenger fell off the ATV and suffered major injuries.
The passenger, identified as 28 year old Jacob Israel Flores, transported to Valley Baptist Medical later died.
The driver, 35-year-old Juan Javier Arredondo is facing an intoxication manslaughter charge.

