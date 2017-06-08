Harlingen Family Hoping Missing Teen Returns

Harlingen (KFXV) — The family of the missing teen — Briana Becerra — spoke to Fox News, hoping she returns home soon.

Brianna’s family has not seen her since monday near the 500 block of north “A” street in Harlingen. Though they have been in contact with her through “electronic devices”. She’s described as five foot, three inches, approximately 126 pounds, with brown hair and eyes.
Her mother says she just wants her daughter back. The authorities are still asking for anyone with information, or those who know of her whereabouts, to contact the Harlingen Police Department at the number on your screen.

