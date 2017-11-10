According to Hidalgo County Sheriffs, this morning, 68 year old, Elizabeth Guerrero and her daughter, Elizabeth Sandra Morales surrendered to authorities after the two were on the run after hitting and killing 20 year old Gilberto Gaytan, both being implicated in Gayton’s death. Preliminary investigation shows Ms. Guerrero fled from the scene after hitting Gaytan with her vehicle. Earlier, her daughter and the now deceased Gaytan argued over the custody of their daughter. Amber Alert was issued to locate the child on Thursday, and by Friday, authorities say the little girl was safely in the custody of Child Protective Services. The case is being investigated as a homicide. Guerrero will be arraigned Saturday at 3 pm.
Other Stories you might like
Save a Life, Become an Organ Donor
April 22, 2015
Progreso City Official Fights Off Home Invaders
December 15, 2015
Man Robs Brownsville Convenience Store Twice, Demands Cigarettes
December 4, 2015
Thieves Steal Bronze Vases In Palm Valley Memorial Cemetery In Pharr
February 24, 2014
More from FOX South Texas
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
Fatal Accident in Pharr4 Comments
-
-
-