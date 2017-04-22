GoFundMe Started to help the Family of Kayla Lina Ruelas’ Funeral

GoFundMe Started to help the Family of Kayla Lina Ruelas’ Funeral

The family of Kayla Lina Ruelas, a 19-year-old, who lost her life after her vehicle plummeted into the Arroyo Colorado near Santa Maria is asking for the public’s help to cover the cost of the funeral. According to police, Ruelas lost control of her vehicle near a bridge south of Highway 83 on FM 2556 and landed in the Arroyo.

If you’d like to give to the family’s GoFundMe, you can find the Page by searching Kayla Ruelas or you can click on this link.

