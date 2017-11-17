Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated at a San Benito campus due to a gas leak on Friday at Ed Downs Elementary. Authorities had to take precautionary measures and transfer students to Dr. Cash Elementary. Emergency Coordinator, Micheal Galvan, of San Benito says a gas line was punctured as city employees were working nearby. Parents were notified of the situation, meanwhile San Benito Police and Fire Department are evaluating the situation.

