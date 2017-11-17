Hundreds of students and staff were evacuated at a San Benito campus due to a gas leak on Friday at Ed Downs Elementary. Authorities had to take precautionary measures and transfer students to Dr. Cash Elementary. Emergency Coordinator, Micheal Galvan, of San Benito says a gas line was punctured as city employees were working nearby. Parents were notified of the situation, meanwhile San Benito Police and Fire Department are evaluating the situation.
Fatal Accident in Pharr
