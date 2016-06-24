Free Healthcare for RGV Residents at Free Mega Clinic
So far 900 people have applied to receive free healthcare at the “Free Mega Clinic” in McAllen this weekend and they expect thousands more. Over 200 volunteer providers and licensed professionals from around the world come to help the under-privileged and underinsured. The clinic has been put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 11 years and has visited major cities around the world and visits South Texas for the first time this weekend.
If you need health care of any kind, the clinic will be happening through the weekend.
Free Mega Clinic
June 24th, 2016 – June 26th, 2016
Las Palmas Community Center
1921 N 25th St. McAllen, Tx 78501
Phone: (956) 225-2502
Email: Info@gethealthymegaclinic.Com
Www.Gethealthymegaclinic.Com
Gracias!!! Por el apoyo…mas de 1200 personas recibieron servicios gratis y tuvimos casi 500 voluntarios!!! El Valle tiene un gran corazón y fuimos testigos de ello. Todavía hay gente buena y noticias buenas!
