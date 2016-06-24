Free Healthcare for RGV Residents at Free Mega Clinic

Free Healthcare for RGV Residents at Free Mega Clinic

This article was originally published 11 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

So far 900 people have applied to receive free healthcare at the “Free Mega Clinic” in McAllen this weekend and they expect thousands more. Over 200 volunteer providers and licensed professionals from around the world come to help the under-privileged and underinsured. The clinic has been put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 11 years and has visited major cities around the world and visits South Texas for the first time this weekend.

If you need health care of any kind, the clinic will be happening through the weekend.

Free Mega Clinic
June 24th, 2016 – June 26th, 2016
Las Palmas Community Center
1921 N 25th St. McAllen, Tx 78501
Phone: (956) 225-2502
Email: Info@gethealthymegaclinic.Com
Www.Gethealthymegaclinic.Com

4 Comments

  1. Viviana Ozuna on June 27, 2016 at 9:12 am

    Gracias!!! Por el apoyo…mas de 1200 personas recibieron servicios gratis y tuvimos casi 500 voluntarios!!! El Valle tiene un gran corazón y fuimos testigos de ello. Todavía hay gente buena y noticias buenas!

  2. Vanessa on July 13, 2016 at 7:09 pm

    Another reason south Texas makes the rest of us look good, get with the time people and pay for your own health care

    • Joseph Delgado on May 28, 2017 at 4:28 pm

      Hey Vanessa have you ever been poor? Hungry? Homeless? In so much pain that you just wanna kill urself and can’t see a doctor or dentist. Really you have no heart and are a total bitch. It’s you making us look good.

