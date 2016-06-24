Free Healthcare for RGV Residents at Free Mega Clinic

This article was originally published 11 months ago, which may make its actuality or accuracy possibly no longer valid. rgvfox.com is not responsible for any misunderstanding or errors which may occur in the information presented.

So far 900 people have applied to receive free healthcare at the “Free Mega Clinic” in McAllen this weekend and they expect thousands more. Over 200 volunteer providers and licensed professionals from around the world come to help the under-privileged and underinsured. The clinic has been put on by the Seventh Day Adventist Church for 11 years and has visited major cities around the world and visits South Texas for the first time this weekend.

If you need health care of any kind, the clinic will be happening through the weekend.

Free Mega Clinic

June 24th, 2016 – June 26th, 2016

Las Palmas Community Center

1921 N 25th St. McAllen, Tx 78501

Phone: (956) 225-2502

Email: Info@gethealthymegaclinic.Com

Www.Gethealthymegaclinic.Com