It’s a special program which provides around 3,000 free meals a day.

In the Harlingen area alone, there are 3 drivers who deliver to 132 people, all senior citizens, all in need of a meal.

Meals On Wheels is a food subsidy project offered by Amigos Del Valle. It offers home deliveries using more than 18.5 million dollars in funds coming directly by the Texas Department of Agriculture.

Many of these people don’t have the ability to go to the grocery store, or even leave their home. The service offers them food at no cost, especially since many live under poverty levels.

Amigos Del Valle say they are looking to expand the program in the future.