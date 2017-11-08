First Lady Laura Bush visited Geraldine Palmer Elementary in Pharr to celebrate her “Texans by Nature” program teaming up with the Lower Rio Grande Valley Learning Landscape Collaborative and naming them a Conservation Wrangler.

“Television, I-pad, or I-phone, see our parents when we were little said, go outside and play and that’s what were hoping your parents would do to you too,” said The First Lady to students. “It’s in our nature to practice good stewardship of our precious wildlife and natural resources, our relationship with the outdoors is a integral part of what it means to be a Texan”

The focus of the organization is for students to understand why conservation is important and to better their knowledge in science and mathematics in a practical way.