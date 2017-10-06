The Starr County District Attorney’s Office announcing a fourth suspect has been arrested in connection to a 17-year-old’s murder over the summer

18-year-old, Salvador Martinez was arrested by the Texas Rangers on Thursday and charged with tampering with evidence and tampering with a corpse. This as part of an investigation into the disappearance and murder of Chayse Olivarez of Rio Grande City. Olivarez was reported missing last July and found dead of a gunshot wound in august. 17-year-old, Jose Luis Garcia along with two unidentified 16 year-olds have also been arrested.