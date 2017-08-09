McAllen (KFXV) – A fourth person is charged in the death of a McAllen man found behind a home in June the intersection of Main and Vine streets. Investigators with the McAllen Police Department report that 34-year-old Monica Ann Gomez faces a capital murder charge in connection to the death of 41-year-old Nicholas Anthony Bazan. Police are searching for fifth suspect identified as 49-year-old Avero Alaniz who is described as 5 foot 7 inches tall, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

If you have any information as to his whereabouts, please call the Mcallen Crime Stoppers at 956 687-8477.