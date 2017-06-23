Four Rescued From Delta Lake After Boating Accident

Posted by | Jun 23, 2017

WESLACO (KFXV) — Last night, the Weslaco Fire Department’s water rescue team were called out to Delta Lake in Monte Alto, after four people were reported in the water due to a boating accident.
According to Weslaco Fire, they assisted the Monte Alto Fire Department, along with a DPS helicopter, to rescue the individuals.
The boaters were approximately 500 yards from their launch point. The water rescue team extracted all four from the water just after midnight.

Four Rescued From Delta Lake After Boating Accident

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870.

Related Posts

Individuals Caught Welding Drug Smuggling Compartments in Trailers Behind Bars

Individuals Caught Welding Drug Smuggling Compartments in Trailers Behind Bars

November 28, 2014

Back-To-Back McAllen Robbery Suspect At Large

Back-To-Back McAllen Robbery Suspect At Large

January 13, 2014

Former Customs and Border Protection Officer’s Attempted Murder Trial Begins

Former Customs and Border Protection Officer’s Attempted Murder Trial Begins

February 14, 2017

Marine Military Academy Founder Passes Away At 89

Marine Military Academy Founder Passes Away At 89

January 15, 2014

Leave a Reply





Bridge Wait Times