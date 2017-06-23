Four Rescued From Delta Lake After Boating Accident

WESLACO (KFXV) — Last night, the Weslaco Fire Department’s water rescue team were called out to Delta Lake in Monte Alto, after four people were reported in the water due to a boating accident.

According to Weslaco Fire, they assisted the Monte Alto Fire Department, along with a DPS helicopter, to rescue the individuals.

The boaters were approximately 500 yards from their launch point. The water rescue team extracted all four from the water just after midnight.

