Edinburg, Texas — Residents are in mourning after four people were found dead in an apartment complex earlier today.

Police say the four bodies were found at 6:49 this morning on 301 w. Kuhn st. They say two men and two women with gunshot wounds were discovered. Edinburg chief of police Cesar Torres also said that a child was found alive.

“We can assure the community that the male toddler involved is currently being monitored and is in safe hands.”

Authorities believe the two women are mother and daughter and one of the men found dead is the apparent boyfriend of one of the women. The fourth person was the provider of the child.

“Our top priority is the safety of our citizens and the Edinburg police department will find answers.”

Officials have not publicly released the names of the victims. The police department alongside Rio grande valley family and friends of murdered children are offering assistance to the families of the victims.

“But I want the family to be reassured that they are not alone that there is a friend, an organization, a support group.”

Authorities added that this incident is not related to the murder of a man who was allegedly shot by his wife on Sunday they also added that it is important for the public to report any sort of violence to their local authorities.

Edinburg PD is still investigating this is a homicide or a murder-suicide. They ask if anyone has any information that could help with this case to call 383-8477.