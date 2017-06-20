Four Arrested Attempting to Traffic Marijuana

Jun 20, 2017

Port Isabel (KFXV) — Police in Port Isabel seized more than 250 pounds of marijuana after smugglers attempted to traffic the drugs through a ship channel.
According to Port Isabel Police, a concerned citizen called in to report four individuals — identified as three adults and one juvenile, all from Mexico — crossing the channel near the area known as Long Island near Port Isabel.
Agents search the area, found the subjects, along with five bundles of drugs, worth over $200,000. The suspects, and narcotics were handed over to the DEA.

