Former Probation Officer’s Lawyers Say He’s ‘Innocent’

Edinburg (KFXV) — Wednesday, the lawyer for the probation officer, Carlos De La Fuente, who surrendered in the investigation involving alleged bribery at the Hidalgo County Probation Department spoke to Fox News about the case.

He says that his client is innocent, and that the entire thing is a misunderstanding.

“Contrary to the rumors, my client did not get fired, he quit, and we have his letter of resignation to prove it,” lawyer Orlando Jimenez stated.

He added that after speaking with Hidalgo County investigators, they confirmed more arrests regarding this investigation were expected in the future.

