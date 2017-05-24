Former Priest John Feit’s Attorneys Push For Relocating Case

Edinburg (KFXV) — John Feit, the ex-priest accused of murdering beauty queen, Irene Garza, 5 decades ago – was in court today for a special hearing.

Today’s hearing taking place after a petition by the defense for a change of venue.

Edinburg (KFXV) — John Feit, the former priest accused of murdering beauty queen, Irene Garza, five decades ago – was in court today for a special hearing.

Today’s hearing taking place after a petition by the defense for a change of venue.

The 84 year old’s attorneys – putting on the stand two people including a psychologist – who testified the case may be skewed in Hidalgo County because of the media’s coverage on TV and the web, and could affect the verdict. Feit is being held at Hidalgo County Jail, under special supervision due to his age. We will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.