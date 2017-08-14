Progreso (KFXV) — In Progreso, a former sergeant is facing federal charges in connection to drugs. Geovani Hernandez is in custody tonight on several charges including possession with intent to distribute cocaine. The Progreso Probationary Police Sergeant, was placed in custody on Saturday and faced a federal judge this morning on charges of attempt to possess with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession with intent to distribute more than five kilograms of cocaine and aiding and abetting. According to formal documents, 43-year-old, Geovani Hernandez was identified as a member of a drug trafficking organization, involved in the distribution of controlled substances. The same criminal complaint, states Hernandez said he was a close friend of Juan Manuel Loza-Salinas alias ‘El Toro’– who was a gulf cartel plaza boss in the border city of Reynosa, Tamaulipas. Hernandez would get paid about one-thousand dollars or more to run record checks on vehicles used to transport narcotics. In July, Hernandez allegedly agreed to provide protection for a vehicle he believed contained controlled substances, through the Progreso area. In return he received an estimated five-thousand dollars. Today, Progreso officials held a conference in regards to Hernandez’s employment status. If found guilty on these charges, Hernandez could face from 10 years to life in prison. Hernandez served as La Joya Police Chief, prior to being employed in Progreso and ran for Hidalgo County Sheriff in 2012. A detention hearing is scheduled for this upcoming Friday in Hernandez’s case. Count on us to keep you updated.