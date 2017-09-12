The former La Joya Police Chief pleads not guilty after being accused of working with drug traffickers. Last month a federal judge handed down a $100,000 bond to Hernandez.Court documents indicated his legal counsel waived a preliminary examination. Conditions to his bond state that he is restricted to Hidalgo County. He’ll also be required to wear a monitoring device and adhere to a curfew. The criminal complaint against him states he met with an informant claiming he knew the cartel leader known as “El Toro” and attempted to solicit illegal business dealings to raise money for his election campaign as constable.

