The former La Joya Police Chief pleads not guilty after being accused of working with drug traffickers. Last month a federal judge handed down a $100,000 bond to Hernandez.Court documents indicated his legal counsel waived a preliminary examination. Conditions to his bond state that he is restricted to Hidalgo County. He’ll also be required to wear a monitoring device and adhere to a curfew. The criminal complaint against him states he met with an informant claiming he knew the cartel leader known as “El Toro” and attempted to solicit illegal business dealings to raise money for his election campaign as constable.
Other Stories you might like
300+ STC Students Refused Financial Aid
August 25, 2015
Homicide Suspect Arrested
June 27, 2014
Twenty One Undocumented Immigrants Found in “Camp Ground of Terror”
November 19, 2014
Father and Son will not be Retried on Attempted Murder
March 24, 2014
More from FOX South Texas
-
-
-
-
-
Deadly Car Race Trial Continues3 Comments
-