A federal judge handed down a $100,000 bond to Geovani Hernandez, the former Police Chief of La Joya today.

Court documents indicate that Hernandez’s legal counsel waived a preliminary examination. Conditions to his bond state that he is restricted to Hidalgo County. He will also be required to wear a monitoring device and adhere to a curfew.

Hernandez faces several charges.

The criminal complaint states Hernandez met with an informant claiming he knew the cartel leader known as “El Toro” and attempted to solicit illegal business dealings to raise money for his election campaign as constable.