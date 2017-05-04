For Third Time in Two Weeks, Meth Found in Milk Cartons

Anzalduas (KFXV) — Customs and Border Protection officers seize over $1 million dollars – in liquid meth – at the Anzalduas International Bridge.

With the help of a canine team, CBP officers discovered 64 pounds of liquid Meth inside 26 milk and juice cartons. The vehicle driven by a 23-year-old U.S.citizen who was not identified.

The narcotics along with the vehicle are seized, agents arrested the driver, and turned her over to Homeland Security.