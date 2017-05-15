Flames Consume Mission Home

Flames Consume Mission Home

Mission (KFXV) — Fox News has learned a fire broke out at a home on Trosper Rd. and Mile 4 Road. These are images of police along with fire and EMS at the scene. No injuries are being reported and we do not know at this time how severe the fire was or if anyone was inside the home at the time.
We have reached out to Mission Police for further details but as of the start of our broadcast we have not heard back, we will continue to follow this story and bring you the latest.

