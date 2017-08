Brownsville (KFXV) – The Brownsville Fire Union is alleging the current Fire Chief, Carlos Elizondo withdrew thousands from the union’s account.

According to the union, from January 2014 to April 2016, Elizondo withdrew money while he served as President of the Political Action Committee. The union learned of the alleged missing money after the current union president took over in March.

Fox has reached out to Elizondo who was not available to comment.