Fire Damages Several Structures in Weslaco

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Fire Marshall tell us illegal burning had fire departments from several cities battling a blaze. The Fire Marshall said the grass fire got out of control and spread destroying to mobile homes in two barns near mile 11 and 6 West. Authorities asked neighbors to evacuate.

“A gentleman is burning in a pit. His burn permit was revoked because he was burning outside of the times and he was burning materials which he shouldn’t have been burning.” – Jon Franz (Fire Marshall)

Fire Crews from Elsa, Weslaco, and Mercedes assisted. No injuries are being recorded.