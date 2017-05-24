Fire Damages Several Structures in Weslaco

Posted by | May 24, 2017 | |

Fire Damages Several Structures in Weslaco

Weslaco (KFXV) — The Fire Marshall tell us illegal burning had fire departments from several cities battling a blaze. The Fire Marshall said the grass fire got out of control and spread destroying to mobile homes in two barns near mile 11 and 6 West. Authorities asked neighbors to evacuate.

“A gentleman is burning in a pit. His burn permit was revoked because he was burning outside of the times and he was burning materials which he shouldn’t have been burning.” – Jon Franz (Fire Marshall)

Fire Crews from Elsa, Weslaco, and Mercedes assisted. No injuries are being recorded.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Island Authorities Report Decrease in 2015 Spring Break Arrests

Island Authorities Report Decrease in 2015 Spring Break Arrests

April 14, 2015

Teenage Girl Pinned between Two Cars, Driver Flees the Scene

Teenage Girl Pinned between Two Cars, Driver Flees the Scene

June 29, 2015

Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle

Man wanted for burglary of a vehicle

April 26, 2017

Glitches with Obamacare Website Continue

Glitches with Obamacare Website Continue

November 27, 2013

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT