Fire claims family’s home in rural Mission

MISSION (KFXV) — Another fire claims a family’s home – this time in rural Mission. County authorities saying they are seeing more of these fires, specifically in colonias.FOX NEWS spoke to the victims and investigators who say these incidents can be prevented. Fortunately no one was hurt, but the family has not been able to sleep in their home since last night.

A family of five in rural Mission homeless after flames consumed their home. The Hidalgo County Marshal’s Office investigates. They say the cause may have been electrical.

One person in the house when the fire broke out, near Brushline Road and Milagro Street Monday afternoon, attempted to extinguish the flames.

Investigators say every minute counts during emergency situations.

Authorities tell us you should not attempt to put out the fire. Exit the house, find a safe place and call 911.

