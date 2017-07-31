Final Two Charged in Marijuana Conspiracy

Brownsville (KFXV) — The two remaining individuals charged in a 10-person marijuana conspiracy have been sentenced to federal prison. 36-year old, Jose Angel Marichalar from Mission–pleaded guilty to money laundering and possession with intent to distribute more than 1000 kilograms of Marijuana. While 46-year old, Jesus Gonzalez– from Hidalgo– pleaded guilty of possession with intent to distribute — each sentenced to 156 months in prison and 112 months respectively. Both forfeited property including real estate, cars, trailers and guns valued at more than 1.5 million dollars. The other eight involved in the case were convicted and sentenced from 38 to 189 months in prison.

Related