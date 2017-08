McAllen Police are still searching for a fifth person wanted in relation to the murder of a man this past June.

According McAllen police, 49-year-old, Avero Alaniz is wanted for his alleged involvement in the murder of Nicholas Anthony Bazan, originally from San Antonio. Alaniz is described as five foot, seven, 170 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

Call McAllen Crime Stoppers with any info that can lead to Alaniz’s arrest.