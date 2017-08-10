McAllen police have made a fifth arrest in connection to the murder of a San Antonio man whose body was found behind a home near the intersection of Main Street and Vine St.

Officers arrested 49-year-old, Avero Olivarez Alaniz who is now behind bars for the death of 41-year-old, Nicholas Anthony Bazan. Police responded to a call in the early morning to reports of a deceased man. Upon arrival, officers found Bazan’s body on the ground, with a gunshot wound.

Alaniz, along with fourth other alleged co-conspirators, all face a charge of capital murder, and a million dollar bond.