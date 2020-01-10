Starr County– A man is expected to be extradited from Atlanta Georgia to Starr county for a sexual assault case that involved minors.

40-year-old Juan Antonio Garay-Garcia Jr is facing three counts of aggravated sexual assault which stem from a case dating back to 2011. Garay-Garcia has been serving time in federal prison for several charges involving importing illegals aliens for prostitution and several other related charges.

In 2011 Garay-Garcia was stopped by Rio Grande City police where an unaccompanied undocumented minor was discovered in his car. She along with 2 other females were questioned and it was determined that they were being used for prostitution purposes. All 3 were being held against their will.

Garay-Garcia will be taken to the Starr County Jail and be charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault.

