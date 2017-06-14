Federal Jury Finds Local Man Guilty of Trafficking Meth

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — A federal jury found one man guilty of importing methamphetamine.

After a two day trial, the U.S. Attorney’s office is reporting that 55-year-old, Martin Araiza-Jacobo — a permanent resident — is guilty of several drug charges, including the importation of meth into the country. Arraiza-Jacobo attempted to cross through the gateway international bridge with the narcotics disguised as candies.

Customs agents found 83 packages, containing over 5 kilograms of the drug.

His sentencing date is set for September where he faces up to life in a federal prison and a $10 million fine.

