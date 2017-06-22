Federal funds are being requested to aid Border Patrol Rescues

RGV (KFXV) — Tonight federal funds are being requested for counties in our area. Authorities rescue immigrants, and recover as well as identify immigrant bodies, but don’t receive enough resources to do so leaving our border vulnerable. Rescue after rescue is what border patrol constantly reports. Just this week 3 immigrant bodies were rescued in less than a 2 hour time period.

These rescues took place in Falfurrias, a city part of Brooks County. A county that like many others.

Vicente Gonzalez tells Fox News how these counties do not receive federal funding since they are not directly on the border. However they do have federal responsibilities like rescuing immigrants among other operations.

He adds members of the administration including the president himself must come to the valley see and realize what the problems are in our area and near our border.