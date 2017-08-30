A federal court has temporarily blocked the anti-immigrant law known as SB-4.

The “Sanctuary Cities” or “Show Me Your Papers” law would have allowed police, sheriffs, constables and law enforcement agencies in Texas to inquire people about their immigration status during their routine traffic stops. The law was expected to be implemented September 1st but opponents sued, arguing it violated the U.S. Constitution, and U.S. District Judge Orlando Garcia’s ruling in San Antonio keeps it from taking effect as planned friday — allowing the case time to proceed.