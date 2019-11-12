South Texas — Federal agents continue to disrupt smuggling attempts across South Texas, seizing over 1000 pounds of drugs in four separate incidents.

On Saturday agents seized eight bundles of marijuana from a vehicle in Garceno after they saw several individuals loading narcotics into an SUV.

That same day, agents in Falfurrias referred a GMC pickup to secondary inspection where they discovered over 270 pounds of the drug hidden in the vehicle. And this morning near La Casita over 115 pounds of marijuana was confiscated.

All of the narcotics are being processed accordingly