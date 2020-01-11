Del Rio, Texas– Border Patrol arrested a wounded Mexican National. On Thursday, Mexican authorities stated that there had been a gunfire exchange near Guerrero Cuahila and that an individual may have crossed the river into the U.S.

Border patrol agents located an injured man with multiple gunshot wounds. He was treated on the scene by agents and airlifted to a hospital for medical treatment.

Border patrol remains in contact with the Mexican government and US law enforcement agencies to assist with this case.

