Federal agents arrested two gang members in separate incidents last week.

Border patrol detained a group of nine undocumented immigrants near Falfurrias on Wednesday.

During processing, agents discovered that one of the detainees is a Mara Salvatrucha gang member with an arrest for attempted aggravated homicide in El Salvador.

On Thursday, a Salvadoran National was arrested near the checkpoint in Brooks County. Records revealed he is an 18th street gang member.

Those arrests are being processed by border patrol.

