FBI Raid Dannenbaum Engineering Office in McAllen

TEXAS (KFXV) — The FBI has confirmed their investigation into several public and private businesses in Mcallen, Laredo, San Antonio and Houston.

According to the FBI, agents were at the 1100 block of Nolana at the Dannenbaum Engineering building, including their offices in Houston and Laredo, and at the Laredo City Hall, Public Works Office, Utilities, and several Webb County offices. The FBI declined to comment on the nature of the investigation, and have acknowledge our request for information.

Dannenbaum says they are cooperating with authorities regarding government requests for information.

They also say they are “uncertain whether the inquiry is focused on the company’s activities or those of its business competitors.”

According to the Hidalgo County’s website, Dannenbaum was ranked the highest amongst five firms for the design and construction of the new Hidalgo County Courthouse.