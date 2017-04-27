FBI Agents Raid Edinburg Medical Office

Edinburg (KFXV) – Federal agent’s latest raid is a medical office in Edinburg. The Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis at the 2600 block of Cornerstone Boulevard was shut down early this morning. A number of police unit as well as a number of unmarked vehicles and a moving truck were on scene. Federal agents were seen escorting employees out of the building, and several people arriving at the clinic were also turned away. Multiple agents make their way in and out of the building throughout the course of the investigation. A spokesperson for the FBI said their agents along with several of their partner agencies were present at the scene conducting law enforcement activity.

No word yet on when the center will reopen.

Officials have not released any more details. The investigation is still ongoing.