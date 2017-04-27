FBI Agents Raid Edinburg Medical Office

Posted by | Apr 27, 2017 | |

FBI Agents Raid Edinburg Medical Office

Edinburg (KFXV) – Federal agent’s latest raid is a medical office in Edinburg. The Center for Arthritis and Osteoporosis at the 2600 block of Cornerstone Boulevard was shut down early this morning. A number of police unit as well as a number of unmarked vehicles and a moving truck were on scene. Federal agents were seen escorting employees out of the building, and several people arriving at the clinic were also turned away. Multiple agents make their way in and out of the building throughout the course of the investigation. A spokesperson for the FBI said their agents along with several of their partner agencies were present at the scene conducting law enforcement activity.

No word yet on when the center will reopen.

Officials have not released any more details. The investigation is still ongoing.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Anti-Transgender Bathroom Directive Sparks Protest outside Gov. Abbott’s McAllen Book Signing

Anti-Transgender Bathroom Directive Sparks Protest outside Gov. Abbott’s McAllen Book Signing

May 26, 2016

Women’s Clinic Receives Funds

Women’s Clinic Receives Funds

May 23, 2014

Pursuit Ends In Multiple Bailouts And Drug Seizure

Pursuit Ends In Multiple Bailouts And Drug Seizure

June 5, 2015

Smartphones, Tablets and Computers causing ‘Tech Neck’ Health Issues

Smartphones, Tablets and Computers causing ‘Tech Neck’ Health Issues

September 29, 2015

Leave a Reply

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Got News?

Submit your news tip

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT