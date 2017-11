The father of Chayse Olivarez, the teen who disappeared and whose body was found in August, was shot several times in front of his home on Friday night in Rio Grande City.

Casimiro Olivarez is currently hospitalized, however, his condition is unknown.

The Rio Grande City Police Department, the Starr County Sheriff’s Office, and the Texas Rangers are investigating this case.

If you have information that could help officers, call the Rio Grande City Police Department at (956) 487-8892.