Father and Son Die in Tragic Collision

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — One family is mourning after a father and son tragically died on their way to Baytown, Texas where the pair worked. Juan Francisco Vilano and Juan Fernando Vilano were en route to Baytown when they crashed head on into another vehicle– both died from their injuries. Father and son were the bread winners for their families. A gofundme page has been created to assist their loved ones.

If you’d like to help, you can search “Funeral Expenses For The Vilano’s”.

https://www.gofundme.com/funeral-expenses-for-the-vilanos