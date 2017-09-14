Other Stories of interest

The fatal accident occurred just moments after a prior trailer collision was registered on Business 83 and the Altas Palmas Exit in Harlingen. It was around 9:40 this morning when harlingen police received a call stating there was an accident west of Expressway 83 involving an 18-wheeler and a car. The initial accident caused traffic to build up which then lead to another collision.This caused a woman to lose her life. Authorities confirmed it involved a different trailer truck and and an SUV. This occurred on Business 83 and Stuart Place Rd. Sargent Moore advises the public to be focused when driving in order to prevent tragedies like these. At the moment, authorities have not revealed the cause of the accidents or the names of the people involved.