Fatal Shooting Suspect Faces Judge on Capital Murder Charges

Edinburg (KFXV) — One of two suspects in a fatal shooting in Edinburg, faced a judge today.

25-year-old suspect, Bernardo Garcia Jr. led authorities to another suspect who was also arrested. He was unable to face charges today due to illness but will appear in court in the next few days. Police comment on what might have led to the crime. Garcia received a $250,000 dollar bond for possession of a controlled substance and a $750,000 bond for capital murder. If convicted he could face life in prison.

The victim died while hospitalized.