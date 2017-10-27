In Pharr, a driver loses his life in a fatal car accident this morning.The Texas Department of Public Safety investigating the incident that happened at around 6:30am on Jackson Road north of Juan Balli Road. According to DPS, the driver lost control when they hit a curb, rolling over several times. He was ejected from a white Mazda and declared dead at the scene. The accident continues under investigation.
4 Comments
It still get to me Erica 🤢
It is.
This article needed a lot of proofreading before posting. 😕
And it’s Juan Balli not San Juan Balli.
Pobre muchacho. 😣
