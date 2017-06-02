Family Seeks Answers in Son’s Death Investigation

BROWNSVILLE (KFXV) — Two months after the death of a 15-year-old with special needs in Brownsville, the family now seeks answers about the investigation.

As mentioned – the family is heartbroken after the death of Fernando Moreno – saying they will remember him as a happy and humble person with a great heart. With a guitar in hand and playing for his son Jose Moreno says the lyrics and rhythm remind him of his son, Fernando. Fernando died on April 1st while under the care of 33-year-old, Marcial Troncoso.

According to police, Troncoso restrained the teen to calm him down after he allegedly hit himself. He told investigators he got on top of the teen to use his body weight to restrain him.

The family continues to search for answers.

Fox News has confirmed with Brownsville police – that autopsy reports are still pending and investigators will be contacting the family with further details. We also found out a subpoena has been issued requesting phone records made the day of the incident.. We will continue to follow this case and bring you the latest.