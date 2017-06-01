Family of valley veteran asks Vela for help to return him after deportation

Posted by | Jun 1, 2017 | |

Family of valley veteran asks Vela for help to return him after deportation

RGV (KFXV) — In a reunion today with Representative Filemon Vela, the family of one valley veteran asks for help to bring him back in the united states after being deported.

Alfredo Garcia is a veteran who fought in the Vietnam War, however his battle only begun after coming back home as he found himself in the other side of the law.

Garcia’s family says he did not treat his post traumatic stress in time which led him into legal trouble. It was too late, immigration officials then deported Garcia.
His brother, Alan Blackwelder, who resides in Brownsville, has taken care of his brother since his deportation.
He says over the year, his life and health have slowly deteriorated.

During the meeting today, Representative Vela spoke to a number of veterans about the help they can get after coming home from war and what families can do if their loved ones have been taken to Mexico.

Along with Alfredo Garcia’s family, V says he hopes that he can help the U.S. veterans come back home and get the help they deserve.

Rate:

About The Author

The Valley's Fox News

KFXV-LD channel 67 is a Fox-affiliated station in McAllen, Texas, owned by Entravision Communications. KFXV can be seen on Time Warner Cable channel 6 and digital high definition channel 870. It can also be seen on Dish Network and DirecTV channel 2.

Related Posts

Firework Safety is no Joking Matter

Firework Safety is no Joking Matter

July 1, 2015

Victim in Fatal Rio Hondo Crash Identified

Victim in Fatal Rio Hondo Crash Identified

May 2, 2016

Texas Lieutenant Governor Seeks to Keep National Guard at Border

Texas Lieutenant Governor Seeks to Keep National Guard at Border

February 11, 2015

Thief arrested after Pawn Shop Surveilance

Thief arrested after Pawn Shop Surveilance

July 10, 2014

Leave a Reply

ADVERTISEMENT

Weather

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Border Crossing Times

Bridge Wait Times

ADVERTISEMENT